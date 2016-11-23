Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 23

YMCA Turkey Trot proceeds will go to CHANGE healthy lifestyles program

The 11th annual YMCA Turkey Trot will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, with proceeds to support the CHANGE for Children healthy lifestyles program.

The 5K and 10K races start at 8 a.m., and the one-mile fun runs begins at 8:30. Those not already registered can do so from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

Individuals and families are encouraged to participate in the event, this year being sponsored by Goldsboro Pediatrics and Immediate Care.

Prizes will be given for overall and age group male and female winners in the 5K and 10K races. Awards will also be given in the one-mile run, and there will be a best Thanksgiving Costume contest.

CHANGE, Commitment to Healthy Attitudes in Nutrition, Growth and Education, is geared to combating childhood obesity. The program works with you in developing healthy lifestyles through physical activity, self-esteem building and nutrition education.

The Turkey Trot is the primary fundraiser supporting this program.

For more information on the race or CHANGE, or to register in advance, visit www.goldsboroymca.org or e-mail vanessa.spiron@goldsboroymca.org.