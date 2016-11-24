Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 24

<< "Kitchen fire sends teen to hospital" - "Floydie Harris, thankful to walk again" >>

Empty Stocking Fund for Thanksgiving

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on November 24, 2016 12:15 AM

* Walls and Allen families, $25, in memory of Minnie and Alexander Suggs

* W.W. & Kay H Albertson, $100, in memory and honor of our parents

* Woodrow and Hildegard Holloman, $50

* A friend, $25, in honor of Pearl Barrow

* Neal and Sandra Borgersrode, $50, in memory of our mothers, Mrs. Betty J. Borgersrode and Mrs. Ellen R. Reese

* Carol Lancaster, $50, in memory of J.D. and Fern Lancaster

* Northeast Original Free Will Baptist Church Get Together Club, $25

* Messengers S.S. Class, Mount Carmel U.M. Church, $50

Total to date

$9,695