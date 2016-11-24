Empty Stocking Fund for Thanksgiving
By Dennis Hill
Published in News on November 24, 2016 12:15 AM
* Walls and Allen families, $25, in memory of Minnie and Alexander Suggs
* W.W. & Kay H Albertson, $100, in memory and honor of our parents
* Woodrow and Hildegard Holloman, $50
* A friend, $25, in honor of Pearl Barrow
* Neal and Sandra Borgersrode, $50, in memory of our mothers, Mrs. Betty J. Borgersrode and Mrs. Ellen R. Reese
* Carol Lancaster, $50, in memory of J.D. and Fern Lancaster
* Northeast Original Free Will Baptist Church Get Together Club, $25
* Messengers S.S. Class, Mount Carmel U.M. Church, $50
Total to date
$9,695