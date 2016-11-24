Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 24

Man arrested in shooting

By Ethan Smith

After a five-day-long investigation, police arrested a teenager Tuesday accused of shooting 19-year-old Maurice Butler Nov. 17 at the entrance to Day Circle on Slocumb Street.

Antwan Hamilton, 18, of 913 Sixth St., is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury after allegedly shooting Butler in the left calf.

According to a police report on the shooting, Butler was shot in the leg while driving a car when a Ford Expedition pulled up beside him and Hamilton began shooting.

A passenger inside the vehicle with Butler escaped injury.

According to a press release, authorities arrested Hamilton Tuesday at the intersection of James Street and Riway Street after securing warrants on him.

Hamilton is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center on a $350,000 secured bond.

His first appearance in Wayne County court was Wednesday.