Senior Christmas tree project

By Becky Barclay

Published in News on November 24, 2016 12:15 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/BECKY BARCLAY Teri Jumpa displays a stocking on the senior Angel Tree at Berkeley Mall. A second tree is located at Western Sizzlin.

Wayne County's seniors are being looked after this year with their own Angel Trees at Berkeley Mall and Western Sizzlin.

The project is called Spare Change for Seniors and is a cooperative effort between the Peggy Seegars Senior Center and Teri Jumpa, a physician's assistant at Eastern Medical Associates.

"We've had quite a few seniors that are in need this year," Ms. Jumpa said. "We have a large number of seniors in Wayne County and they are about a fifth of the population of over 65. Regretfully, income for seniors is really low.

"We're about $300 lower than the national average for social security benefits. It's based on how many years you work. Regretfully, a lot of people who are farmers and that kind of thing, didn't have income. A lot of people from age 80 and above were homemakers and didn't have a lot."

As a physician's assistant, Ms. Jumpa sees a lot of seniors having to choose between eating and getting their medications. That's not even considering toiletries or things like that.

About a year ago, Ms. Jumpa got in touch with the social worker at the senior center to start the Spare Change for Seniors project.

"I'm actually trying to get something started that won't be just at Christmas, but year round," she said. "For example, just the other day, we had a gentleman who needed his inhalers and had no insurance to get them. It's great to help at the holidays, but the seniors are going to have problems all year round."

The project could help people like this throughout the year.

"We know the need is a lot with other groups, but the seniors I think get on the back burner at Christmas time because everyone thinks of kids," Ms. Jumpa said.

And the seniors are not asking for extravagant items.

"It's basic things, like blankets, pajamas, food, toiletries," Ms. Jumpa said. "I have a couple of seniors that the only thing they put on their stocking tag for the tree is a warm blanket. That breaks my heart. So we're supplying a blanket for each of these seniors.

"We're also trying to do a gift card for each one. We'd really like gift cards from Harris Teeter, WalMart and Carlie C's because not only can the senior use it for food, but they can also use it for medications. But we'll take any type of gift card."

And each senior will receive a food basket.

"The other thing they're in need of, which is amazing to me, is food items," Ms. Jumpa said. "Most of them asked for food that is easy to prepare because some can't stand on their feet long enough to cook."

Tags on the senior trees are in the shape of red and green stockings. Each contains a senior's name and what items he or she is looking for.

Anyone taking a tag off one of the senior trees should purchase gifts and them, either wrapped or unwrapped, to the Peggy Seegars Senior Center the first week of December.

Anyone wanting to donate nonperishable food and fresh fruits can also take it to the senior center.

There are about 200 seniors who need help this Christmas, but only about a fourth of the tags have been taken so far.

"We're hoping churches, other groups and even restaurants will make donations of gift cards and food," Ms. Jumpa said.

"We're trying to make our community more aware of the struggles our seniors face on a daily basis."

For more information, call the senior center at 919-705-1785 or call Ms. Jumpa at 919-648-6937 or email her at tjumpa1@nc.rr.com.