FEMA hours change

Hours of operation will change starting Saturday for all Federal Emergency Management Agency/state Disaster Recovery Centers in the state.

The new hours will be Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until further notice.

The Wayne County recovery center is located in the W.A. Foster Center at Mina Weil Park.

Also, FEMA has issued a question-and-answer fact sheet that explains what a FEMA determination letter is and how to appeal a FEMA decision not to provide assistance or if the applicant does not think the assistance is enough.

At the centers, North Carolina residents who suffered losses as a result of Hurricane Matthew can receive help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of assistance available, the appeals process and get updates regarding their applications at any of the recovery centers operating six days a week in the impacted counties.

All centers are staffed with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, North Carolina Emergency Management and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

To locate an open center, call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362, use the ReadyNC and FEMA mobile apps or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or readync.org.

If you have phone and/or Internet access, you may register in one of the following ways:

* Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

* Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

* Download the FEMA Mobile App and apply.

Survivors requiring a reasonable accommodation such as American Sign Language interpreting, Braille, large print, etc. while visiting a disaster recovery center may call the helpline number for support. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Help is available in many languages, and information on the registration process is available in American Sign Language at fema.gov/media-library/assets/videos/111546.

The fact sheet asks and answers the following questions:

Q. Why did I get a letter from FEMA saying I'm ineligible for assistance?

A. After registering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, you may have received a determination letter regarding your eligibility for assistance. It's important to read the letter carefully because it might not be the final answer.

There are several reasons why applicants may be determined to be ineligible. For instance, you might need to provide FEMA with a copy of an insurance determination letter before your FEMA grant application can be processed.

If you have insurance, FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments. However, if you are under-insured you may receive further assistance for unmet needs after insurance claims have been submitted.

Other reasons for a determination of ineligibility may include:

* The required documents weren't signed.

* Proof of occupancy or ownership wasn't provided.

* The damage is to a secondary home or a rental property, not a primary residence.

* Someone else in the household has also applied for and received help.

* A FEMA housing inspector was not able to reach you by phone.

* The required flood insurance coverage for the damaged property lapsed.

* You had adequate insurance coverage.

* Insufficient storm-related damage.

* More documentation is needed.

Q. What should I do now if I don't agree?

A. You should contact FEMA.

* You may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service .

* If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time , seven days a week, until further notice.

* You can discuss your concerns with a FEMA representative at any one of the FEMA/state disaster recovery centers.

You can submit missing documentation to FEMA online, by mail or fax, or in person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

Q. Can I appeal FEMA's decision?

A. Yes, you may appeal any decision made by FEMA. Appeals must be submitted within 60 days of receipt of the letter determining eligibility. By appealing, you are asking FEMA to review your case.

Q. How do I appeal the decision?

A. You will need to write FEMA an appeal letter. To ensure accuracy and help FEMA personnel process your appeal, you will need to include the following information in your letter:

* Your full name.

* The address of your damaged property.

* Current contact information.

* Disaster number: DR-4285-NC.

* Last four digits of your Social Security number.

* Your birth date and place of birth.

* Your nine-digit FEMA registration number on each page and on supporting documentation.

* Notarization of your letter including a copy of a state issued identification card, or include the following statement, "I hereby declare under penalty of perjury that the foregoing is true and correct."

* Your signature.

If someone other than you or the co-applicant is writing the letter, there must be a signed statement from you affirming that the person may act on your behalf. You should keep a copy of your appeal for your records.

Appeals letters should be mailed to FEMA - Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055. The letter may be sent by fax to 800-827-8112 and marked "Attention: FEMA - Individuals & Households Program."

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org. Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 or TTY at 800-462-7585.