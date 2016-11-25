Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 25

<< "Shopping frenzy: Shoppers hit stores early" - "Student brings BB gun to school" >>

Man allegedly points gun at woman

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 25, 2016 10:13 AM

A man allegedly entered his child's mother's home Tuesday morning and pointed a handgun at her during a dispute.

According to a Goldsboro police report, the woman said her child's father -- referred to in the report only as Mr. Pigford -- pointed the gun at her before arguing with her. He then damaged the bathroom and bedroom doors, the report said. Nothing was taken from the home, and the man left before the police arrived.