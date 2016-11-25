Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 25

<< "Senior Christmas tree project, px " -

Shots fired at Irish Inn result in arrest

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on November 25, 2016 7:07 AM

Submitted photo Gray

Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday after a brief foot chase for allegedly firing shots behind the Irish Inn at 1104 Sunburst Drive earlier that same day.

Alphonso Gray Jr., of 937 Dollardtown Road, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A Goldsboro police report, the shots were heard behind the hotel around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to the shots fired call and found evidence of a handgun being shot, but Gray was not at the scene.

Authorities collected a description of Gray and his vehicle and disseminated it to officers after he was developed as a suspect.

Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of Gray being back at the Irish Inn.

Officers found and detained Gray at the hotel after he attempted to flee on foot when police arrived.

Authorities seized a handgun and other evidence connected to the shooting.

Gray is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $10,500 secured bond.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in Wayne County court Monday.