Shots fired at Irish Inn result in arrest
By News-Argus Staff
Published in News on November 25, 2016 7:07 AM
Submitted photo
Gray
Police arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday after a brief foot chase for allegedly firing shots behind the Irish Inn at 1104 Sunburst Drive earlier that same day.
Alphonso Gray Jr., of 937 Dollardtown Road, is charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A Goldsboro police report, the shots were heard behind the hotel around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Police responded to the shots fired call and found evidence of a handgun being shot, but Gray was not at the scene.
Authorities collected a description of Gray and his vehicle and disseminated it to officers after he was developed as a suspect.
Around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police received a call of Gray being back at the Irish Inn.
Officers found and detained Gray at the hotel after he attempted to flee on foot when police arrived.
Authorities seized a handgun and other evidence connected to the shooting.
Gray is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $10,500 secured bond.
He is scheduled for a first appearance in Wayne County court Monday.