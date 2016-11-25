Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 25

Student brings BB gun to school

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 25, 2016 10:13 AM

A student at Dillard Middle School had a BB gun in his bookbag Monday on school property, according to a Goldsboro police report.

A school resource officer responded to a teacher who told the officer a student had a BB gun in his bag, the report said.

Niether the student's age nor grade were listed on the report.

According to the report, the officer searched the bag and discovered the BB gun.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of investigations, said the student's motive for bringing the weapon to school is not yet known. He said juvenile petitions will be filed regarding the matter.

"When charges are filed against someone under 16 years of age, a juvenile petition goes through the juvenile services office," he said.

"And they have their own procedures on how to handle the case."