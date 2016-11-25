Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 25

Wayne Community College named 'military friendly'

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 25, 2016 10:13 AM

Wayne Community College has been named a "Military Friendly School" for the sixth time.

The distinction is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans and responses to a survey.

More than 1,600 schools participated in the 2017 survey. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution's scores with an assessment on such criteria as student retention, graduation, job placement, persistence of degree advancement or transfer and loan default rates for students, especially veterans.

The Military Friendly Schools list honors colleges, universities and trade schools that are doing the most to embrace military students, and to dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation. A full list of institutions on the 2017 list can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com and will be included in the annual Guide to Military Friendly Schools.