Bentonville to hold Christmas exhibit

FOUR OAKS -- Enjoy a wagon ride around the grounds while taking in the scenes at Bentonville Battlefield State Historic Site's Holiday Open House.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, visitors will get the chance to see how Christmas was celebrated in eastern North Carolina during the Civil War. The holiday program will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of Co. D 27th N.C. Troops will demonstrate how Civil War-era North Carolina soldiers and civilians celebrated the holidays. Visitors can wander through a small military camp and vote on their favorite decorated tent. Children will get the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt. If all items on the scavenger hunt are found, they can claim a small prize.

Guests will also enjoy seeing the festively decorated Harper House kitchen, where volunteers will serve hot cider and cookies. To get into the spirit of the season, you can help the costumed interpreters string popcorn and cranberries to decorate the Christmas tree.

This year wagon rides will be offered around the Harper House grounds. Tickets will be on sale 3 for $5 or $2 each for wagon rides and an inflatable obstacle course. Tickets can be purchased in front of the Visitor Center. Wagon rides are free for ages 3 and under.

Free children's games and activities will take place throughout the day. The Harper House, which was used as a hospital during the Battle of Bentonville, will be open for hourly tours. The site is located at 5466 Harper House Road, Four Oaks. For more information, visit www.nchistoricsites.org/bentonvi/bentonvi.htm or call 910-594-0789.