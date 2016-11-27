Board of Health seeks nurse
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 27, 2016 12:09 AM
The Wayne County Board of Health is accepting applications for the nurse board member position.
Board of Health members serve a three-year term and are able to serve up to three consecutive terms with responsibilities that include making health-related decision that are best for Wayne County and its residents.
Any nurse interested in serving on the Board of Health can find the application on the county's website, www.waynegov.com.