Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 27

<< "Graffiti found on man's front door" - "Bentonville to hold Christmas exhibit" >>

Boys & Girls Club will hold annual Pancake Day on Dec. 3

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 27, 2016 12:09 AM

The Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County is having its 38th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Goldsboro club on Royall Avenue, from 7 to 11 a.m.

Eat-in or take-out is available. take-out hours will be from 7 to 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are $6 in advance and can be purchased from any board member or club staff at each of the three locations, in Goldsboro, Fremont and Mount Olive. Tickets are $7 at the door.

The pancakes and sausages will be cooked and served by club board members and volunteers.

The annual fundraiser benefits the Boys and Girls clubs, where more than 1,100 Wayne County youth gather everyday. Founded in 1947, the organization is a non-profit, privately funded agency that depends on donations and volunteers to accomplish its mission.

To purchase tickets, make a donation or volunteer, contact the club office at 919-735-2358. Large take-out orders must also be called in by Friday, Dec. 2.