Graffiti found on man's front door

A man reported to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Tuesday that he found a swastika and obscene graffiti drawn on his front door around noon that same day.

James McCullen, 55, who lives on Stridingridge Drive, told authorities he did not know who would have drawn the images.

The images were drawn on the door in red window paint, which wiped off after McCullen showed the drawings to deputies.

No damage was done to McCullen's door.