Internet gaming business seeks permit

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 27, 2016 12:09 AM

The owner of a former internet sweepstakes gaming business on South Berkeley Boulevard is seeking a conditional-use permit to reopen in the Village Square Shopping Center.

The Goldsboro Planning Commission will review the request during its meeting Monday at 7 p.m. in City Hall. Public comments are not received during planning commission meetings.

Parkash Patel is seeking the permit that would allow the opening, with 40 sweepstake gaming stations, at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd., near Elm Street and the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base gate.

Owners of the adjacent All American Barber Shop spoke in opposition of the reopening during a Nov. 21 public hearing, citing safety, trash and excessive noise concerns. Patel said the business wouldn't create disruption in the shopping center.

No Alcoholic Beverage Control permits are being sought, and the business hours would be limited from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The permit request is the second in a month that the planning commission has reviewed. The board voted Nov. 14 to recommend to the City Council a conditional-use permit for an internet sweepstakes business at 1813 N. Berkeley Blvd., near New Hope Road. The council approved the permit last week.

The planning commission will make a recommendation to the City Council to deny or approve the permit. The council, which is not bound by planning board decisions, will cast the deciding vote at its Dec. 5 meeting.

Also on Monday, the commission will consider a rezoning request to change a lot at 3001 and 3003 E. Ash St., from a residential to a general business conditional district for a bar. The city's zoning ordinance requires a 200-foot separation distance from a residential zone, church and school. The property, which previously operated as Al's Place, is about 100 feet from residential areas.

The business also needs to be at least 150 feet from another place of entertainment, but is immediately adjacent to Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill. A distance modification would need to be approved for the request to pass.

The board will also consider:

• A conditional use permit for the operation of a car lot at 2011 U.S. 70 West. Used car sales are a permitted use in the highway business zoning district.

• A site plan for 2.6 acres along 104 Tenth Place, where three new rental storage buildings would be added to Ample Storage Goldsboro.