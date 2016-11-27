Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 27

Non-U.S. citizens might also qualify for FEMA help

North Carolina residents who are non-U.S. citizens and survivors of Hurricane Matthew may be eligible for disaster assistance if they have a Social Security number or permanent resident card (green card) or if a minor child who lives in the household has a Social Security number.

To qualify for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individuals and Households Program, at least one member of the household must be a:

• Non-citizen national of the United States

• Qualified alien (a green card holder or someone with legal status due to asylum, refugee, or other humanitarian reason)

The applicant will be asked to sign a declaration and release form stating that they are a non-citizen national or a qualified alien. If the applicant cannot sign the declaration and release, another adult household member who is eligible can sign it.

Undocumented parents and guardians can apply on behalf of a minor child who lives with them and who is a U.S. citizen or a qualified alien and has a Social Security number.

FEMA or the Social Security Administration can help a person obtain a Social Security number for a minor child. FEMA does not ask questions about citizenship or immigration status of other household members and no information will be gathered.

Disaster survivors may register:

• Online at Disaster Assistance.gov.

• By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

• By downloading the FEMA mobile app and applying.

Calls will be answered from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

Help may also be available to all people impacted by Hurricane Matthew and the subsequent flooding from voluntary agencies by calling 2-1-1, a statewide information and referral service.

If using a relay service call 877-541-7905. Programs such as crisis counseling, disaster legal services and other short-term, non-cash emergency assistance are available to individuals and families regardless of citizenship status.

The information is confidential. FEMA shares that information only with the state and designated agencies that provide disaster assistance, with your permission only.

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit the disaster webpage at fema.gov/disaster/4285. or visit the North Carolina Emergency Management website at readync.org.

Follow FEMA on Twitter at @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @NCEmergency.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.

If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 or TTY at 800-462-7585.