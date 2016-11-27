Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 27

<< "Fire princess crowned" -

School choral events this week

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 27, 2016 12:09 AM

Wayne County Public Schools students will spread holiday cheer through festive songs and melodies at the annual districtwide Choral Showcase, with performances spanning three nights this week at Goldsboro High School.

This is the 16th year for the annual holiday tradition. The showcase began in 2001 with 12 schools participating. It has grown to 28 schools.

The event will take place on Tuesday through Thursday, Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Doors will open at 6.

Kim Copeland, director specialist with the district, said this is a much-anticipated event each year.

"Students have spent several weeks preparing for this special event, and our music directors are excited to showcase the musical talents of our students and provide audience members with three fun filled evenings of seasonal cheer," she said.

The schedule and lineup of participating schools are as follows:

Tuesday, schools on the program will include Carver Heights Elementary, Dillard Middle, Eastern Wayne elementary, middle and high schools, Edgewood Community Developmental School, Goldsboro High, Greenwood Middle, and Meadow Lane, North Drive and Tommy's Road elementary schools.

On Wednesday evening, featured schools will be Brogden middle and primary, Carver Elementary, Grantham elementary and middle, Mount Olive Middle, Southern Wayne High and Spring Creek elementary, middle and high schools.

Rounding out the festivities on Thursday will be Charles B. Aycock High, Fremont STARS Elementary, Northeast and Northwest elementary schools, Norwayne Middle and Rosewood elementary middle and high schools.

Parents of participating students have designated parking areas. Parents of elementary choral students are asked to use the Beech Street parking lot. Parents of middle and high school choral students may use the Herman Street parking lots. Community members and other visitors are welcome to use any of the Goldsboro High parking lots.

Guests are asked to use the side entrance along Beech Street closest to the GHS main office.

Admission is $5 for each person, with proceeds going to benefit the choral programs in the participating schools. Children under 5 years old are admitted free of charge.