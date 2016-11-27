Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 27

<< "Non-U.S. citizens might also qualify for FEMA help" - "Internet gaming business seeks permit" >>

Toys for Tots a go

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on November 27, 2016 12:09 AM

Toy shelves in stores might be empty after all this Christmas season in Wayne County.

Toys for Tots arrived at the Salvation Army and the Marine Recruiting Office this month, and people have already donated 10,000 toys to children in need.

Retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. David Evans is the coordinator for Toys for Tots in Nash County. He said the Marine Corps Detachment planned to provide toys for Goldsboro also, but an unknown reason stopped it from happening.

Evans decided to organize the program in Wayne County since families here were devastated by Hurricane Matthew in October.

"We've been getting a lot of calls where people are saying we aren't going to have it, but we are having it," he said.

"We want to step in and make sure that there's enough toys for the county."

People can drop off toys at the Salvation Army, located at 610 N. William St., and at the Marine Recruiting Office, located at 1310 Parkway Drive.

They can also contact Evans at 910-787-2413 for questions about donations and for donating space to store toys.

Donations end on Dec. 20.

"There's no reason in the world there should be some toy sitting in a warehouse on the 25th of December," Evans said. "There's no reason why a child shouldn't have a toy for Christmas this year."