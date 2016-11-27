Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 27

University of Mount Olive graduation planned for Dec. 17

By From staff reports

MOUNT OLIVE -- The University of Mount Olive will graduate approximately 325 students on Saturday, Dec. 17. Commencement exercises are scheduled for 2 p.m. in the George and Annie Dail Kornegay Arena on the Mount Olive campus.

William Brian Floyd, MBA, RN, will be the guest speaker.

Floyd is president of Vidant Medical Center, a 909-bed academic medical center in Greenville. In this role, Floyd is responsible for the operations of the medical center, the delivery of safe and efficient care, and the provision of education programs for professionals. He is accountable for the hospital's qualitative and financial outcomes, and leading a workforce of more than 7,000 in the fulfillment of the organizational mission.

As the president, Floyd serves on the senior executive team of Vidant Health, a corporation of eight hospitals and various ambulatory services including a growing network of primary care physicians and specialists serving 29 counties in eastern North Carolina.

Floyd is a registered nurse and holds a MBA from UNC-Chapel Hill's Keenan Flagler School of Business. With more than 20 years of progressive health care experience, he is committed to advancing care delivery models to improve health conditions of communities. Floyd is an active member of his local community and serves on several boards supporting the health care industry and social and policy development, including the Vizient Central Atlantic region, N.C. Institute of Medicine and the North Carolina Hospital Association.

Preceding the graduation ceremony will be the baccalaureate service at 11 a.m. in Southern Bank Auditorium.

Dr. John Blackwell, Barrow Chair of Biblical Studies at UMO, will be the speaker. Blackwell received his Ph.D. from Arizona State University in cultural anthropology and his D.Min. from Claremont School of Theology. He is a Fellow of Gladstone's Library in Wales.