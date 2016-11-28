Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 28

School board meetings go paperless

By From staff reports

With this month's meeting of the Wayne County Board of Education the meetings officially go paperless, officials announced.

Through BoardDocs, an online governmental meeting option, agendas and supporting documents will now be accessible to both board members and the public.

The board has been using the system recently for ease in communicating internally and accessing policies and alleviating bulky paperwork of materials needed for meetings. Some of the site is only available to board members, with the added component now added for the community to locate agendas, minutes and even how board members voted at a particular meeting.

"We feel like going paperless will not only save time and printing resources, but it will also provide the public greater access to agendas and other meeting-related items," said Dr. Michael Dunsmore, superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools. "Not only will meeting agenda information be available online prior to board meetings, but after the meeting, members of the public can review the action taken by our board on specific agenda items along with the voting results."

BoardDocs will be accessible from the district website, www.waynecountyschools.org. On the home page, click on the "administration" tab, scroll down and click on "Board of Education" and then choose from several options, which include agendas, board spotlights and videos from previous meetings.

All documents associated with the meeting will be automatically archived and can be found by meeting date or by using the BoardDocs search feature. In addition to paperless meetings, the district plans to move its online policy manual to the site to help consolidate the information in one area.