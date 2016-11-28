Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 28

Two charged after drugs, firearms are found in home

By News-Argus Staff

Wayne County sheriff's deputies arrested two men on gun and drug charges after seeing narcotics inside a home while serving a child support warrant.

Members with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team were serving a child support warrant on George Edward Mayes Jr. at 1246 Daw Pate Road in Pikeville on Nov. 23, when they reportedly saw narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Mayes gave his consent for authorities to search the residence, during which they found two handguns, a stolen rifle and illegal narcotics, according to a press release.

Mayes, 32, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of controlled substances and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

George Carnell Lewis Jr., 47, also of 1246 Daw Pate Road, Pikeville, is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Lewis is being held on a $15,000 secured bond, and Mayes is being held on a $17,000 secured bond.