Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 28

<< "School board meetings go paperless" - "Christmas parades into LaGrange" >>

Two women charged with fraud

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 28, 2016 9:57 AM

Two women placed items in a shopping cart only to convince a store clerk that they were returning the items for credit.

The Nov. 22 incident was reported to Goldsboro police by Richard Reid an employee at Ollie's Bargain Outlet on Spence Avenue.

Police said that one of the suspects placed her daughter in the cart.

The two suspects went around the store shopping like normal, police said.

But instead of purchasing the items they went to the checkout counter and claimed they were returning the items.

They received a gift card in the amount of $190.52 which they immediately used to purchase items.

Police said a similar incident had happened at the store in October.