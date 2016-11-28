Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 28

<< "Christmas parades into LaGrange" -

University of Mount Olive to host three candlelight services

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 28, 2016 9:57 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- The University of Mount Olive will host three Christmas by candlelight services on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, at the Hazel Waters Kornegay Assembly Hall located at 207 Wooten St.

"Christmas by Candlelight is a gift that the University offers to the community as a means of giving back," said campus chaplain Carla Williamson. "Many families have added this event as a tradition to begin their Christmas season. It is a great way to celebrate the Advent season."

Guests will enjoy a Christ-centered service patterned after the Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, a traditional English evening service, which began in Cambridge in 1918, she said.

The service will include six Scripture lessons, tracing salvation history, and each reading will be followed by a carol.

The University of Mount Olive Department of Music will perform for each service along with guest groups.

The 7:30 p.m. event on Dec. 2 will include the Mount Olive Middle School fifth and sixth grade chorus.

The "Warrior Avenue" Choir from Eastern Wayne High School will provide the music on Dec. 3 at 2:30 p.m.

The Mount Olive First Pentecostal Holiness Church choir will offer a message in music for the 6:30 p.m. service on Dec. 3. The event is free, but tickets are required.

For more information about the event and advanced tickets, contact Melba Ingram at mingram@umo.edu or 919-299-4582.