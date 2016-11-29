Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 29

Commission tables sweepstakes vote

By Rochelle Moore

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on November 29, 2016

A permit request for an internet sweepstakes gaming business on South Berkeley Boulevard was tabled by the Goldsboro Planning Commission Monday at the request of the applicant.

Parkash Patel asked for the 30-day delay so he could work out concerns voiced by nearby business owners located in the Village Square Shopping Center.

Patel is seeking a conditional-use permit that would allow the opening of the internet sweepstakes business with 40 gaming stations at 207 S. Berkeley Blvd. near Elm Street.

Concerns were recently voiced by the owners of the All American Barber Shop, also located in the shopping center, due to issues stemming from a sweepstakes operation that was previously open at the same location.

Chris Boyette, chairman of the Goldsboro Planning Commission, recused himself from the planning board's vote Monday.

After the meeting, Boyette, also the owner of the Village Square Shopping Center, said a meeting is being planned in an effort to address some of the concerns voiced by area business and property owners.

Patel, who owns several hotels and Subway restaurants in Goldsboro and Wilson, is not the previous owner of the internet sweepstakes parlor that used to operate in the shopping center, Boyette said.

Nearby business owners recently voiced opposition to the gaming operation citing safety, trash and excessive noise concerns, as well as a potential drop in business traffic.

During the planning commission meeting, the board voted to:

* Deny a rezoning 3001 and 3003 E. Ash St. from a residential to a general business conditional district for a bar due a number of requested modifications from city zoning rules, including setbacks, parking and separation distances from entertainment and residential properties.

* Approve a conditional-use permit for the operation of a used car lot at 2011 U.S. 70 West.

* Approve a site plan for 2.6 acres along 104 Tenth Place where three new rental storage buildings would be added to Ample Storage Goldsboro.

The planning commission decisions will be recommended to the Goldsboro City Council for a final vote on Dec. 5.