Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 29, 2016 10:01 AM

* Anonymous, $25

* Salem WH and FMS, $50

* Robert and Jean Wilson, $25, in memory of Sarah Gurley Casey

* Robert and Jean Wilson, $25, in memory of Ruth Martin Gurley

* Jesse Parks and Alice Royal, $100, in honor of Gordon and Louise Parks and in memory of Wiley and Hilda Smith

* Janie and Dave Ellis, $50, in honor of Martha Ann and Harold Ellis

* L.C and Joanie Hill, $50, in memory of son Chris Hill

* Norma and Thomas W. Albritton Jr., $50, in loving memory of Thomas W. Albritton Sr.

* Sue and Dillon Wooten, $100, in memory of Sterling D. Wooten and Louise Trotter Wooten, and Mildred and Ben H. Bell

* Brooks and Joann Marriner, $100, in memory of Christopher Brooks Marriner

* Stoney Creek Free Will Baptist Church/Good News Sunday School Class, $75

* Jean Pierce, $100, in memory of Mack Pierce and Jimmy and Gertrude Hardison

* St. Mary Catholic Church, $150, Merry Christmas!

* Sallie H. Strickland, $100, in memory of C. Brantley Strickland

* Baddour, Parker, Hine and Hale, P.C., $100

* Anonymous, $100

Total to date

$10,895