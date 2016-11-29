Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 29, 2016 10:01 AM
* Anonymous, $25
* Salem WH and FMS, $50
* Robert and Jean Wilson, $25, in memory of Sarah Gurley Casey
* Robert and Jean Wilson, $25, in memory of Ruth Martin Gurley
* Jesse Parks and Alice Royal, $100, in honor of Gordon and Louise Parks and in memory of Wiley and Hilda Smith
* Janie and Dave Ellis, $50, in honor of Martha Ann and Harold Ellis
* L.C and Joanie Hill, $50, in memory of son Chris Hill
* Norma and Thomas W. Albritton Jr., $50, in loving memory of Thomas W. Albritton Sr.
* Sue and Dillon Wooten, $100, in memory of Sterling D. Wooten and Louise Trotter Wooten, and Mildred and Ben H. Bell
* Brooks and Joann Marriner, $100, in memory of Christopher Brooks Marriner
* Stoney Creek Free Will Baptist Church/Good News Sunday School Class, $75
* Jean Pierce, $100, in memory of Mack Pierce and Jimmy and Gertrude Hardison
* St. Mary Catholic Church, $150, Merry Christmas!
* Sallie H. Strickland, $100, in memory of C. Brantley Strickland
* Baddour, Parker, Hine and Hale, P.C., $100
* Anonymous, $100
Total to date
$10,895