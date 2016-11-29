Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 29

Goldsboro police charge two with heroin, cocaine possession

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 29, 2016 4:04 PM

Submitted photo Siler Submitted photo Harding

Police arrested two homeless people Sunday at the Econo Lodge at 704 Corporate Drive for possession of cocaine and heroin.

Goldsboro Police Department D-shift Capt. Leann Rabun said authorities received a call about the two people staying in a room at the hotel past checkout time.

The hotel manager then provided police with consent to search the room, Rabun said.

"They searched the room with consent of the hotel manager and found heroin, crack cocaine and paraphernalia," Rabun said.

Amy Rae Siler, 22, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $8,500 secured bond.

Jeffery Leon Harding, 45, was arrested and charged with, felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held under a $5,000 secured bond.

Both Siler and Harding had their first appearance in Wayne County court Monday.