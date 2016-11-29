Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 29

Heating help is available in Wayne

By Steve Herring

Assistance is available for Wayne County residents who may require help with their heating bills.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 1, county residents can apply for the federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program through the Wayne County Department of Social Services.

The program is open to households with at least one person aged 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services.

They are eligible to apply for assistance from Dec. 1 to Dec. 31.

All other households may apply from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2017, or until the funds are exhausted.

In Wayne County, applications will be taken from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday beginning Dec. 1 at the Department of Social Services, 301 N. Herman St.

Applications will be taken there through March 31, 2017, or until the funds are exhausted.

They will be taken from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Services on Aging, Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center, 2001 E. Ash St., Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 and Dec. 12 through Dec. 15 or until the money is exhausted.

Applications also will be taken at the Senior Citizens Center (also called the WAGES Nutrition Site), 711 N.W. Center St., Mount Olive, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 5 through Dec. 8 or until the money is exhausted.

The application must include the name of everyone who lives at the same residence unless it is known to be a boarding house or contain separate apartment.

If it is a known boarding house or separate apartment with a separate heat source, there must be a written or lease agreement.

A household that applies must:

* Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria.

* Meet an income test.

* Have reserves at or below $2,200.

* Be responsible for its heating bills.

People applying for assistance need to bring the following items to the interview: Social Security number for every household member; account number for heating utility bill; proof of income such as award letters or check stubs received during the month prior to application

The energy assistance program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay their heating bills during the cold-weather months.

Last year, the program provided approximately $33 million to help more than 128,000 households statewide pay their heating bills from December 2015 through March 2016.

For more information, contact the Wayne County Department of Social Services at 919-731-1149.