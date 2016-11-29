Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 29

Man charged with stealing dog food, deer corn

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 29, 2016 2:39 PM

Matthew Alan Williams

Wayne County sheriff's deputies arrested a man today accused of breaking into Coker Mill at 1439 Hood Swamp Road to steal dog food and deer corn.

Matthew Alan Williams, 29, of 409 Johnson Branch Road, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property after allegedly stealing the animal feed from the business.

According to a press release, the theft happened over a period of time eventually resulting in $3,000 worth of feed being taken from the business.

Authorities identified Williams as the man allegedly responsible for the theft and arrested him without incident.

He was given a $15,000 unsecured bond.