Police recover some of what they say amounted to a $6,000 break-in

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 29, 2016 6:56 AM

Submitted photo

Police arrested a teenager Thursday accused of breaking into a home Nov. 19 and stealing $5,790 worth of property.

Christopher Kiandra Barnes, 18, of 1505 Scotty Drive, is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen goods, two counts larceny of a firearm and two counts felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the alleged break-in and theft.

According to a press release, Barnes broke into a home at 1407 N. Berkeley Blvd. and stole nearly $6,000 worth of property, which included a handgun and semi-automatic rifle.

On Nov. 24, the victim of the break-in gave officers information on where the stolen items might be, and the officers were able to recover around $4,000 worth of stolen property.

Barnes is being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $100,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Wayne County court is today.