Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 29

<< "Teen charged in break-in" - "Heating help is available in Wayne" >>

Two charged with heroin

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 29, 2016 10:01 AM

Authorities arrested two people Saturday for heroin possession after witnessing an alleged drug deal in the city.

According to a press release, Rashawn Raymone Allen, 29, of 200 Wayneswood Drive, and Kelly Michelle Bass, 46, of 2303 Old Smithfield Road, made a drug deal and were then stopped by deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team as they left in separate cars.

Maj. Tom Effler with the sheriff's office said the deal happened at the corner of Mall Road and North Spence Avenue.

Both Allen and Bass had heroin in their cars when they were stopped, the release said.

Deputies arrested both people and charged Allen with possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin and charged Bass with possession of heroin.

Allen and Bass are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $3,000 secured bond, respectively.