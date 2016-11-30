Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

A showcase of holiday spirit

Jayla Morlock and the rest of the Meadow Lane Elementary choral singers perform "Gotta Get a Tree" during the Wayne County Choral Showcase Tuesday evening. This is the 16th year for the annual event, spanning three nights this week at Goldsboro High School, featuring 28 schools. Tuesday evening also featured performances from Carver Heights, North Drive and Tommy's Road elementary schools, Dillard and Greenwood middle schools, Goldsboro High and Edgewood Community Developmental schools and Eastern Wayne elementary, middle and high schools. The showcase continues tonight and Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. each evening. Doors open at 6, and admission is $5 per person, free to children under 5.