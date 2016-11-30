Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

Animated awareness

By Brandon Davis

November 30, 2016

Cole Wank stood with his mom, Danielle McEachern, and his 18-month-old brother Easton McEachern at the entrance to the Target store in Goldsboro Monday.

A familiar robot -- with a unique voice -- grabbed his attention.

Seymour, Goldsboro Police Department's new interactive robotic police officer, drove a garland-covered mini-Dodge Charger through the doors to surprise 4-year-old Cole and other children at the store and to speak to them about crime prevention.

Behind the scenes, Cpl. Jason Adams and officer Tom Bailey manned the new community policing and crime prevention tool named for the Air Force base to which the city is home.

Cole took two steps toward Seymour -- the puppet wore a police uniform and a Santa Claus hat -- and remembered what he wants to be when he grows up.

"I like helping people, and I like Seymour," Cole said. "He's different than real policemen. He only talks, but he doesn't walk."

Bailey stood away from customers as he controlled Seymour's movement, and he spoke through a Bluetooth microphone to give Seymour words.

Seymour asked Cole what he ate for Thanksgiving.

"Macaroni and cheese," Cole said.

Adams handed Cole and Easton a gold badge sticker, and Seymour drove to another department in the store.

As Seymour rounded the corner near men's wear, he spotted Kaylee Overton, 3, standing with her parents, John and Cassie Overton. He asked Kaylee if she ate turkey for Thanksgiving, but she held tightly to her mom's leg.

"I have a sticker for you, if you would like to have a sticker," Seymour said.

Kaylee didn't budge.

Bailey left his post and walked toward the Overtons to hand Kaylee a sticker.

She accepted.

Adams and Bailey walked with Seymour along the outer aisles of the store to give children badges and allow Seymour to speak with them about the importance of the police.

"Just being in a place like this where you can spread the information to the public, it doesn't matter if they're an adult or a child," Adams said. "They love it."

Adams said the Bryne Justice Assistant Grant (JAG) provided Seymour and two other unnamed robots from Probotics America in Dallas last year to the police department.

He said students from Greenwood Middle, Eastern Wayne Middle, Eastern Wayne High School, Goldsboro High School and Wayne Early/Middle College High School selected names for the other two robots through the police department's GREAT program.

Adams said he has not decided on the top five names at this time. He said the students with the final names chosen for the robots will receive a prize for them and their entire class.

But Seymour stole the show at Target. Adams said Seymour visits schools and other stores, but he said he has been invited to Target three times.

"Obviously, anything we do with the police department is about community partnership," Target store team lead Jessica McDermott said. "And law enforcement does so many great things for us in Goldsboro."

"We love having them here."