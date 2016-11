Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

<< "Police investigate early morning armed robbery " - "Crime of the week " >>

Church collects cookies for airmen

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 30, 2016 9:57 AM

Seymour Johnson Air Force Base will be sending holiday cookies to deployed airmen again this year.

For folks who want to help and don't have access to the base, Daniels Memorial United Methodist Church is the off-base collection point. It is located at 2802 E. Ash St.

They will receive cookies Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m and Sunday morning, Dec. 4.