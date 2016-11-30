Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

<< "Church collects cookies for airmen" - "Vaccines available for flu season" >>

Crime of the week

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 30, 2016 9:57 AM

On Aug. 8, 2015 the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of 800 Argo St. at approximately 12:30 am.

Once in the area officers discovered 25-year-old Tyron Jones and 21-year-old Robert Cole suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Cole was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital and was treated.

Investigators need your help with solving this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact investigator Artie Patelos at 919-580-4217 or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or text at 919-222-4230 or submit a TIP at tipsubmit.com.

Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

Crime Stoppers is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To make a donation, contact the Goldsboro-Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Rick Sutton at 919-734-8177.