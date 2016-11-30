Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

Empty Stocking Fund

November 30, 2016

* Jean Wilkins-Rollins, $25, in memory of parents Harvey D. Wilkins and Ada B. Wilkins and nephew Owen Richard Williams Jr.

* Anonymous, $100

* Mary Frances Phenicie, $25, in memory of my parents, Hubert and Mildred Johnson

* Linda Riffle, $25, in loving memory of B.G and Elaine Dodge Combs and Kay and Sandy

* Ricky and Cherryle Helt, $50

* William Wilson, $50

* John and Judy Hudson, $40, in memory of our granddaughter Sarah Bunch

* Dr. Craig L. McFadden, $75

* Frank Harrison and Barbara Lancaster, $25

* May's Chapel Church, the NTO Group, $50

* Al and Carol Takemoto, $100

* H. Jack and Betsy Edwards, $100

* Bill and Louise Kesler, $100, in memory of Dr. and Mrs. R.C. Kesler

* Bill and Louise Kesler, $100, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. B.U. Griffin

* William and Geneva Turner, $50

* SMSGT (Ret) Hal Forrester and Skip Forrester, $50, in memory of Glenn Bagley

* Holly Green Missionary Baptist Church, $100

* Betty L Armstrong, $25, in memory of sons-Kenneth and Gerald Armstrong

* James Webber Jr., $100

* Goldsboro Chapel FWD Church Home Mission, $50

* Ret. TSGT. Anthony and Carol Scrufari, $25

* Mike Terry, $100, in memory of Patricia Terry

* White Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, $100, St. Luke 2:11 "Unto you a child is born."

* Thurman Futch Jr., $100

Total to date

$12,460