Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on November 30, 2016 9:57 AM
* Jean Wilkins-Rollins, $25, in memory of parents Harvey D. Wilkins and Ada B. Wilkins and nephew Owen Richard Williams Jr.
* Anonymous, $100
* Mary Frances Phenicie, $25, in memory of my parents, Hubert and Mildred Johnson
* Linda Riffle, $25, in loving memory of B.G and Elaine Dodge Combs and Kay and Sandy
* Ricky and Cherryle Helt, $50
* William Wilson, $50
* John and Judy Hudson, $40, in memory of our granddaughter Sarah Bunch
* Dr. Craig L. McFadden, $75
* Frank Harrison and Barbara Lancaster, $25
* May's Chapel Church, the NTO Group, $50
* Al and Carol Takemoto, $100
* H. Jack and Betsy Edwards, $100
* Bill and Louise Kesler, $100, in memory of Dr. and Mrs. R.C. Kesler
* Bill and Louise Kesler, $100, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. B.U. Griffin
* William and Geneva Turner, $50
* SMSGT (Ret) Hal Forrester and Skip Forrester, $50, in memory of Glenn Bagley
* Holly Green Missionary Baptist Church, $100
* Betty L Armstrong, $25, in memory of sons-Kenneth and Gerald Armstrong
* James Webber Jr., $100
* Goldsboro Chapel FWD Church Home Mission, $50
* Ret. TSGT. Anthony and Carol Scrufari, $25
* Mike Terry, $100, in memory of Patricia Terry
* White Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church, $100, St. Luke 2:11 "Unto you a child is born."
* Thurman Futch Jr., $100
Total to date
$12,460