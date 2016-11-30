Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

<< "WAGES partners with business to provide meals during holiday" -

Goldsboro Event Center broken into, culprits take golf carts on joyride

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 30, 2016 2:28 PM

Police are investigating a break-in at the Goldsboro Event Center that happened Tuesday night, and currently believe it is related to a Saturday night incident where golf carts at the course were taken out for a joyride.

According to an incident report, someone broke out a window to a rear door of the building at 1501 S. Slocumb St. around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The door led to the center's pro shop, where the person then allegedly took boxes of candy and chips and a golf glove.

Whoever broke in to the event center also broke out the window to a garage door on the property and a door to a storage building had been pried open, but nothing else was reported stolen.

The total amount of damage done to the property is estimated at $620, and around $38 worth of candy and chips was reported stolen, according to the report.

Another incident report, filed Saturday, said multiple people went onto the golf course at the event center after hours Friday night and took multiple golf carts out joyriding.

According to that report, an employee reviewed security footage after finding tire marks on a putting green and saw several people remove the chains that keep the golf carts in their garage and take the carts for a spin around the course.

One of the golf carts was found lying on its side at hole four but was not damaged, the report said. Another golf cart sustained damage to its front right tire.

According to the report, nothing was reported missing after the incident Saturday.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said police believe the two incidents are related.

"We're assuming right now that it is the same individual or group of individuals," Carmon said. "It's more intuition than anything else because of the close proximity to the time of the occurrence and the location of where the golf cart was found, so it's more of a gut feeling."