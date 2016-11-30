Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

More than $152 million approved for hurricane recovery

By From staff reports

As of Nov. 18, more than $152 million has been approved in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments statewide to those affected by the flooding in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.

And more than 73,000 people in 45 counties have contacted Federal Emergency Management Agency for information or assistance. The agency has provided more than $76.4 million in grants, including $53.8 million for rent or repair of disaster-damaged housing.

The National Flood Insurance Program has received more than 5,600 claims an paid more than $32.7 million to policyholders, including advance payments to help homeowners get started quickly on repairs. The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved $41.4 million in disaster loans to enable more than 1,100 applicants to rebuild.

It all comes six weeks after President Obama declared a major federal disaster after Hurricane Matthew brought severe flooding to North Carolina, FEMA and its federal partners are working urgently to support the state and its residents as they rebuild their lives and communities.

FEMA has approved more than $76.4 million in grants for a safe place to stay for homeowners and renters whose residences were uninhabitable and to make essential repairs for homes to be safe, sanitary and functional.

It also has approved more than $53.8 million in grants for housing assistance that includes: $36.9 million for eligible home repairs; $16.5 million in rental assistance; and $22.5 million in grants to homeowners and renters to repair and replace certain household items and for disaster-related burial, medical and dental expenses.

More than 1,400 households are checked into hotel rooms under the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program.

Public Assistance has obligated more than $2.25 million in grants.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $41.4 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters and business owners to repair, rebuild and replace damaged property and contents.

The National Flood Insurance Program has paid more than $32.7 million in claims to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders to repair and rebuild flood-damaged property and contents.

Nearly 17,000 survivors have visited state/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers. More than 6,000 survivors have consulted with mitigation specialists at recovery centers for tips and techniques on building hazard-resistant homes.

More than 53,000 FEMA housing inspections (98.5 percent) have been completed.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams in the field have spoken with nearly 2,900 survivors and have visited more than 55,000 homes.

More than 1,200 survivors have been helped by U.S. Housing and Urban Development

Federal agencies supporting the state include the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Small Business Administration, Department of Transportation, Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Health and Human Services, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, Department of Energy, Geological Survey, Urban Search and Rescue and the National Weather Service.

Federal assistance takes many forms besides grants to individuals and households.

In Princeville, survivors in public housing recently received housing choice vouchers from HUD to help them secure safe and sanitary housing in the private market after Hurricane Matthew flooding made their homes uninhabitable.

HUD is working with the Winston-Salem and Princeville Housing Authorities to issue the vouchers. HUD also is working with public housing residents in Lumberton and other communities who lost their homes to flooding to help them find housing alternatives.

Disaster response involves the whole community, including local, state and federal agencies, the private sector, and nonprofit, voluntary and faith-based organizations.

The North Carolina Baptists on Mission, United Methodists, Catholic Charities, Mennonite Disaster Service, the United Way, the American Red Cross and dozens of other organizations are providing assistance to survivors who have unmet needs as a result of the disaster.

Voluntary organizations provide a wide range of assistance to disaster survivors, including flood debris cleanup, shelter, food, clothing, counseling, home repairs and reconstruction.

These organizations belong to the North Carolina chapter of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters, a coalition of nonprofit organizations that respond to disasters.

Here's how to register for help or to get more information:

* Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

* Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service . If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.

* Download the FEMA mobile app and apply.

For more information on the North Carolina recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4285 and readync.org.

Follow FEMA on Twitter @femaregion4 and North Carolina Emergency Management @ncemergency.