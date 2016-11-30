Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

Neighborhood kids lead police to alleged car thief

By Ethan Smith

Local children helped police catch a man who allegedly wrecked a stolen car into a telephone pole and then fled the scene on foot Sunday morning.

Capt. Leann Rabun said Michael Louis Nenni Jr., 45, of Jacksonville, hit the telephone pole at the corner of Chestnut Street and Kornegay Street just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Someone called in a single car accident where he had hit the telephone pole," Rabun said.

Rabun said children in Elmwood guided police directly to where Nenni was hiding in bushes after fleeing the wreck on foot.

When officers called in the vehicle's tags and information, they discovered the car was stolen from Bob's Auto Center in Jacksonville -- and also learned the dealership did not know the car was missing.

"They knew the tag (on the car) was missing since Friday and they hadn't reported it, but they didn't know the car was missing," Rabun said.

Nenni is charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, failure to maintain lane, hit and run causing property damage and driving while impaired.

"He was charged with DWI due to impairing substances that weren't alcohol," Rabun said.

Nenni is being held in the Wayne County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.