Police execute search warrant on Elm Street

By Ethan Smith

November 30, 2016

Authorities executed a search warrant at 504 E. Elm St. Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in two arrests and the seizure of several ounces of marijuana.

An undercover officer with the Goldsboro Police Department's VICE Unit said the warrant was executed at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

"We recovered a couple ounces of marijuana, but I don't know exactly how much because we haven't weighed it yet," the officer said.

The officer declined to give his name in order to protect his identity since he is undercover.

One of the men who was arrested lived at the house, and one person inside the house who was arrested had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, the officer said.

The names of the men who were arrested were not immediately available. They were arrested without incident.

Marijuana was found in several rooms inside the house, the officer said.

"It was in multiple rooms, not just in one place," the officer said. "We found it all inside."

Officers searched potted plants hanging on the porch of the house and the exterior of the residence.

The Goldsboro Police Department's Mobile Command Center and two unmarked vehicles were parked outside the residence Wednesday afternoon as the warrant was executed.

In addition to the VICE Unit, the Police Department's Housing Unit, Selective Enforcement Unit, Investigations Bureau, Gang Unit and Warrants Division all assisted in executing the warrant.