Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

<< "Neighborhood kids lead police to alleged car thief" -

Police investigate early morning armed robbery

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 30, 2016 8:13 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened around 6:40 a.m. today at the Family Dollar at 2529 E. Ash St.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said a man approached a female employee as she was opening the store for the day, brandished a handgun and forced her to open the door to the business.

The man then reportedly took an undetermined amount of money from an unknown location inside the business and fled the scene, Carmon said.

Authorities do not yet have a description of the suspect, but believe the man fled the scene in a vehicle, Carmon said.

"We're still working it right now," Carmon said this morning. "My crime scene guys are still out there working the scene and investigators are out there asking questions."

Carmon said authorities currently believe it was only one man that committed the armed robbery, and not multiple people.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.