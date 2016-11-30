Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

Unusually warm weather forecast for today

By From staff reports

Published in News on November 30, 2016 5:44 AM

Wayne County residents can expect unseasonably high temperatures today as a warm weather system crosses the state ahead of cold front.

Overnight temperatures dipped only into the mid to upper 60s and today's high is expected reach almost 80 as December approaches, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also a chance of rain today, with warm breezes expected to increase.

Temperatures are expected to drop considerably Thursday and return to more seasonable lows as skies clear.