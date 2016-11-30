Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 30

Vaccines available for flu season

By Phyllis Moore

Published in News on November 30, 2016 9:57 AM

This flu season is shaping up to be as unpredictable as the weather, officials say.

Goldsboro Pediatrics had three positive flu tests over the past week in the Goldsboro office, Nola Claiborne said Tuesday.

"We are only offering the injectable flu, no more flu mist is available," she said.

The office, which also has sites in LaGrange, Princeton and Mount Olive, went to the "injectable inactivated influenza vaccine" after studies showed last flu season that the nasal version was ineffective, according to Dr. Dave Tayloe.

"Most school-age (children) here for well and sick visits are encouraged by all of our providers to receive the flu shot while they're here," Ms. Claiborne said.

The physicians' office offers walk-in hours for flu shots, she said -- Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until noon and 2-4 p.m.

"We feel with these positive flus showing up in the past week, it may be the beginning," she said. "We will just have to wait and see."

The Health Department also has a walk-in clinic, weekdays from 8 a.m. until noon and from 1-4 p.m.

"As far as I know there's not been an increase in flu activity that I'm aware," said Josa Raynor-Vaughn, communicable diseases program manager. "We're still giving flu shots every day."

Some days are busier than others at the clinic, said Ann Brogden, immunization coordinator.

"It's been steady," she said. "I have been pleased with the folks that are coming in to get the flu vaccine. I have a lot of people that come back every year.

"I have only heard of two cases of the flu so far but we're early in the flu season."

This year the Health Department also received 100 doses of the high-dose vaccine, for patients age 65 and older.

"As we age, our immune systems don't work quite as well," she explained. "It has extra antigens in it, four times the antigens the regular flu vaccine has."

The higher dose version has been offered for the past few years, she said.

"Most of my folks who get the high-dose vaccine tell me they haven't had the flu in years," she said. "It really works.

In general, the flu vaccine has been effective in tackling the strain of influenza that is out there, she said.

"Last year the flu vaccine worked really well," she said. "I'm hoping we'll have a repeat this year."

Typically, the best time to get vaccinated is in late October or early November, she said, but it is not too late to consider doing so.

"Any time in the flu season, if you haven't had (the vaccination) you should come on in to get it," Mrs. Brogden said. "It gives you time to build up immunity. It takes 10 to 14 days to build up some immunity."

The vaccine will be available through the end of February.

As the weather continues to bounce from unseasonably warm temperatures to chillier ones, many may be prompted to think more about catching colds and flu.

But it is not the change of weather that makes people sick, Mrs. Brogden says.

"As the weather changes from being warm to being really cold consistently, people are going to be staying inside," she said. "Any time you're staying inside and in close quarters with each other, like work or school, and someone comes in with flu, you're going to be more at risk."

Like the elderly, children are also susceptible to the flu. They can start receiving the vaccine as early as six months, Mrs. Brogden said.

"I'm just very pro vaccine," she said. "A lot of parents are hesitant about having their child receive the flu vaccine. They think it's going to give them the flu or give them symptoms. It's not a live vaccine. It's not a live virus.

"There are some side effects parents are hesitant about. But those side effects are not anything like if your child goes and gets the flu."

At this point, the Health Department is not scheduled to offer mobile flu clinics. The office will also be closed for a few days over the holidays, she said.

"We'll be closed during Christmas, Dec. 22-27 and then will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2," she said.