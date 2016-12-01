Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 1

I-95 closures ahead of peak holiday travel

The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of Interstate 95 during nighttime hours for bridge repair work.

The Interstate, between mile marker 121 and 127 where the U.S. 264 and N.C. 97 exits are located in Wilson County, will be closed from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for three weeks. Road closings are expected as soon as today, depending on weather conditions.

The work is to raise the approach slabs at the bridge, which have settled over time and caused height differences between the slab and bridge, said Nicole Meister, DOT spokesperson. Raising the slabs will provide a smoother ride for motorists.

Signed detours will be in place to route traffic around the closures during evening and early morning hours.

The southbound traffic will be routed off I-95 at Exit 127. Traffic will then take N.C. 58 to Airport Road to U.S. 264 Alternate to get back on to I-95 South at Exit 121.

The northbound traffic will be routed off I-95 at Exit 121. Traffic will then take Airport Road to N.C. 58, to N.C. 97 to get back on to I-95 North at Exit 127.

If the work is not complete before Dec. 22, the project will be suspended until Jan. 3 to accommodate for holiday travel.

This is the first of five bridges in this area that will be improved. Information will distributed as work is scheduled on the other bridges.