Temperatures to dip tonight

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on December 1, 2016 5:46 AM

Skies were expected to begin clearing today as temperatures began to drop, although it is expected to continue to be unseasonably warm through the afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh called for Goldsboro and Wayne County to experience highs in the upper 60s today. But temperatures were expected to be much cooler tonight, dropping into the high 30s and reaching only into the high 50s on Friday.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny, with temperature reaching into the mid to low 30s on Friday night.