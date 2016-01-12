Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 1

<< "UPDATE ON ELM STREET SEARCH: Search results in drug charges" -

Unknown suspect sought in armed robbery

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 1, 2016 12:11 PM

Police are searching for a six-foot-tall black man in his mid-20s in connection to Wednesday morning's armed robbery at the Family Dollar at 2529 E. Ash St.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau, said the victim of the robbery who was held at gunpoint and forced to open the store for the perpetrator provided authorities with the suspect's description.

According to a police report, the person stole $2,596.04 in cash from the business before fleeing the scene in the store employee's vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a 2011 Bronze Chevrolet Malibu, and belongs to the employee who was held at gunpoint. It is valued at $15,000.

The suspect also took 18 packs of cigarettes and a cell phone valued at $100 from the store.

Maj. Carmon said police recovered video footage of the robbery and are actively reviewing it.

The store employee does not know who the alleged robber is, according to the report.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.