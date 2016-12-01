Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 1

UPDATE ON ELM STREET SEARCH: Search results in drug charges

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 1, 2016 9:57 AM

Thurman Ray Royall

Authorities executed a search warrant at 504 E. Elm St. Wednesday afternoon, which resulted in two arrests and the seizure of several ounces of marijuana.

An undercover officer with the Goldsboro Police Department's VICE Unit said the warrant was executed at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

"We recovered a couple ounces of marijuana, but I don't know exactly how much because we haven't weighed it yet," the officer said.

The officer declined to give his name in order to protect his identity since he is undercover.

One man, who lives at the house, was arrested and charged with drug related offenses, while the second man has not been charged, according to arrest reports.

Thurman Ray Royall, 53, of the Elm Street address, is charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His bond is set at $5,000 secured.

Marijuana was found in several rooms inside the house, the officer said.

"It was in multiple rooms, not just in one place," the officer said. "We found it all inside."

Officers searched potted plants hanging on the porch of the house and the exterior of the residence.

The Goldsboro Police Department's Mobile Command Center and two unmarked vehicles were parked outside the residence Wednesday afternoon as the warrant was executed.

In addition to the VICE Unit, the Police Department's Housing Unit, Selective Enforcement Unit, Investigations Bureau, Gang Unit and Warrants Division all assisted in executing the warrant.