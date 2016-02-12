Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 2, 2016 9:57 AM

* Elm Grove Church Ministries, $50

* Anonymous, $25

* Beatrice Newsome and Kay Newsome Cox, $25

* Eloise Helms, $25

* Kate and David Snodgress, $50, in memory of Elizabeth Reed

* Mary Davis, $25, in memory of Martell Davis and Theodore and Lorriza Wooten

* Mary and Ronnie Carter, $25

* Jim and Geraldine Daniels, $100

* Christmas in the forest 0f St. Francis Episcopal Church ECW, $200

* Anonymous, $1,000

* The Weavers, $100

* James and Mary Langston, $25, in honor of Ada and Ben

* Donald, Joyce and Derek Sauls, $50, in memory of Starlette Sauls

* Military Retirees Club, $500, in memory of James Elliott and Leo Taswell

* Goldsboro Host Lions Club, $100

* Ed and Sandy Erkes, $100, in memory of Lloyd and Mary Hales and George Erkes Sr.

* Gregg Conover, $150

* Frances Hinnant, $100, in memory of my husband, Richard A. Hinnant, and Ricky Hinnant Jr. and son, Tim Farmer

* Carver Alumni and Friends Association (local chapter), $200

* Mary Southerland, $100, in memory of Billie and Stewart Southerland

* Crusader's Sunday School Class, $100

* Leroy Locklair, $25

* Debbie and Jeffrey Lassiter, $50, in memory of Travis Godwin

Total to date

$15,585