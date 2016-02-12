Empty Stocking Fund
By From staff reports
Published in News on December 2, 2016 9:57 AM
* Elm Grove Church Ministries, $50
* Anonymous, $25
* Beatrice Newsome and Kay Newsome Cox, $25
* Eloise Helms, $25
* Kate and David Snodgress, $50, in memory of Elizabeth Reed
* Mary Davis, $25, in memory of Martell Davis and Theodore and Lorriza Wooten
* Mary and Ronnie Carter, $25
* Jim and Geraldine Daniels, $100
* Christmas in the forest 0f St. Francis Episcopal Church ECW, $200
* Anonymous, $1,000
* The Weavers, $100
* James and Mary Langston, $25, in honor of Ada and Ben
* Donald, Joyce and Derek Sauls, $50, in memory of Starlette Sauls
* Military Retirees Club, $500, in memory of James Elliott and Leo Taswell
* Goldsboro Host Lions Club, $100
* Ed and Sandy Erkes, $100, in memory of Lloyd and Mary Hales and George Erkes Sr.
* Gregg Conover, $150
* Frances Hinnant, $100, in memory of my husband, Richard A. Hinnant, and Ricky Hinnant Jr. and son, Tim Farmer
* Carver Alumni and Friends Association (local chapter), $200
* Mary Southerland, $100, in memory of Billie and Stewart Southerland
* Crusader's Sunday School Class, $100
* Leroy Locklair, $25
* Debbie and Jeffrey Lassiter, $50, in memory of Travis Godwin
Total to date
$15,585