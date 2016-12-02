Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

Men charged for possession of two pounds of marijuana

By News-Argus Staff

Clarence Sample Isaiah Uzzell

Two men were charged with marijuana-related offenses Wednesday following an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, authorities received a drug complaint Wednesday involving 35-year-old Isaiah Lee Uzzell.

Authorities then conducted surveillance on Uzzell, which led them to his home at 109 S. Running Deer Circle.

After obtaining a search warrant, the release said authorities went to Uzzell's home and executed the warrant.

They discovered two pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Uzzell's arrest report.

Clarence Sample, 39, was also reportedly in the residence and subsequently charged in the investigation.

Uzzell and Sample are both charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony maintaining a dwelling.

Sample was put in the Wayne County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond, while Uzzell was put in the Wayne County Detention Center and given a $1,700 secured bond, according to the men's arrest reports.

Both men have their first appearance in Wayne County court Monday.