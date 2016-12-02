Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

Officials: GHS lockdown a drill

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 2, 2016 11:41 AM

A lockdown at Goldsboro High School this morning was part of a practice drill, said Ken Derksen, director of communication services for Wayne County Public Schools.

"That's something all of our schools do periodically throughout the school year," he told said.

At least one parent received a text from a student inside the school asking what was going on.

Maj. Anthony Carmon of the Goldsboro Police Department also confirmed that the lockdown was part of a drill.