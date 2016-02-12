Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

Parades abound Saturday

By From staff reports

Published in News on December 2, 2016 9:57 AM

Christmas parades will be held Saturday in Mount Olive, Fremont and Goldsboro.

Pikeville will hold its parade Sunday at 3 p.m.

The day of parades gets under way Saturday at 10 a.m. in Mount Olive followed by the Fremont parade at 1 p.m. and the Goldsboro parade at 4 p.m.

The Mount Olive parade, sponsored by the Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce, will start at Talton Avenue located between Advanced Auto and Auto Zone on Breazeale Avenue.

It will turn south (right) onto Breazeale Avenue and will disband at Maple Street (site of the former Lighthouse restaurant).

The Fremont parade, sponsored by Boy Scout Troop 12, will line up at the corner of Vance and Main streets.

The route will follow Main Street to Goldsboro Street where it will turn south. It will follow Goldsboro Street to South Street where it will turn east.

It will continue along South Street to Dock Street where it will turn north with the parade ending near the cemetery.

The Goldsboro parade is sponsored by the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will start on South Center Street near the fire/police complex.

The route will follow Center Street to Walnut Street where it will turn right and go one block to John Street where it will turn left.

It will follow John Street to Mulberry Street where it will turn left. From Mulberry Street it will turn right on Center Street, circle the traffic circle to the opposite side of Center Street and will disband near the fire/police complex.

Pikeville's parade will be begin at the town park. The route will follow Washington Street to Main Street where it will turn left. It will follow Main Street to Railroad Street where it will turn left again.

The route will follow Railroad Street back to the park where it will disband.

The weather for the parades is expected to be sunny and brisk, as forecasters with the National Weather Service are calling for clear skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.

The cooler temperatures are a drastic change from unusually warm temperatures earlier in the week, when highs reached the upper 70s.