Local News > Archive > December 2016 > 2

<< "Parades abound Saturday" - "Officials: GHS lockdown a drill" >>

Shots fired into home on Herman Street

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on December 2, 2016 9:57 AM

Someone fired several shots into a house on Herman Street with four people inside Wednesday night, according to a Goldsboro police report.

The report said four people were inside the home at 409 S. Herman St. when ShotSpotter alerted police to five shots being fired at the address around 10:45 p.m.

Police arrived and found a front glass window of the house and sheetrock walls were damaged, the report said.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Nobody was injured by the shots that were fired from a handgun, according to the report.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.